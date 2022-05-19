Cannes 2022: Kamal Haasan Suits Up In Blue Formals To Promote 'Vikram' At French Riviera

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is a part of the Indian delegation for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, is promoting his upcoming movie, Vikram, at the French Riviera in full swing. In the new photos of the star, that are doing the rounds on the internet, Kamal Haasan looks dapper in a crisp blue suit as he poses for the cameras.

The actor opted for a plain white t-shirt which was topped with an ironed blue blazer and matching pants. Meanwhile, statement sunglasses and a rugged beard rounded off his entire look.

Kamal Haasan promotes 'Vikram' at Cannes 2022

In one of the photos, the South megastar can be seen flaunting an NFT poster of 'Vikram' while striking a pose for the camera. Needless to say, fans are loving it. Take a look at the photos below:

Vikram's Hindi trailer out

On May 19, the makers of Vikram also revealed the Hindi trailer of the upcoming actioner. This came just a couple of days later the Tamil trailer of the movie surfaced on the internet. The Vikram trailer introduces Kamal Haasan as the lead protagonist who hails himself as the 'king of the jungle'. It begins with a poignant dialogue, which translated into English, reads, "Lion, Tiger and Leopard will prowl to hunt for their prey but the deer will run for its life. But if the sun sets then the animal which will survive to watch the new dawn. Only nature decides but in this jungle when, where and who will watch the daybreak won't be decided by nature it's me."

The new film appears to be high on action-packed sequences and catchy dialogues. Watch Vikram's Hindi trailer below:

Kamal Haasan is at Cannes 2020 to launch NFTs pertaining to his upcoming movie Vikram. He has teamed up with Fantico, a Vistas Media Capital Company, to launch the first metaverse experience. While announcing it via social media, Haasan wrote, "Vikram forays into the Metaverse. The much-awaited Vikram NFTs on http://Vikram.vistaverse.io will be revealed today at Cannes Film Festival 2022."

Vikram forays into the Metaverse.

The much awaited Vikram NFTs on https://t.co/0t68cOrzW5 will be revealed today at Cannes Film Festival 2022.#VikramFromJune3 #VikraminMetaverse #VikramNFT #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/kjTrwVw1lK — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 18, 2022

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram features an ensemble cast of prolific actors including Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from them, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Sampath Ram, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das will be seen essaying pivotal roles.

