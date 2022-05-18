Cannes Film Festival 2022: Pooja Hegde Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In White Feathered Gown

It's Day 2 of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with stars from various countries continuing to grace the red carpet of the festival in the best way possible. Indian actor Pooja Hegde made her Cannes debut and she undoubtedly dazzled at the red carpet premiere of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick in an all-white ensemble. Continue reading to know all about her ensemble and look:

Pooja Hegde steals the show at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Pooja Hegde made a striking appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in a shiny white gown. The gown had beautiful silver and white coloured corset attached with a long feathered trail. The look was completed with a sleek low ponytail and a pair of statement earrings which totally complimented her whole look. The Radhe Shyam played it safe with her makeup as she opted for a nude eyeshadow with a similar lip tint.

Hegde shines at Cannes as she puts a pretty smile on her face

The pictures feature Pooja Hegde posing on the red carpet as she greets photographers with smiles. Pooja even took to her Instagram handle to share her red carpet look with her fans and followers who were eagerly waiting for the actor to mark her Cannes debut. She posted a picture of hers in one of her IG stories and wrote, "What a Day." The Beast actor looked nothing less than a diva in the stunning attire that she wore at the festival. The second pic features Hegde's closer look as she smiles while posing for the paparazzi. Have a look:

Image: Instagram/@Cannes Film Festival 2022