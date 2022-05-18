Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look In Valentino Is Pink, Bold & Beautiful

One of the biggest film festivals in the world, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, who is on the jury's panel this year, Tammanaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, AR Rahman and more notable personalities graced the red carpet representing India.

While these celebrities did not disappoint with their high fashion at the global event, fans are eagerly waiting for a regular attendee of the festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. From trendsetting makeup looks to elegant gowns, the seasoned actor has managed to raise the bar with every appearance. This year is no exception as the 48-year-old walked the red carpet in a statement ensemble.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in Valentino ensemble at Cannes 2022

Pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance at the Cannes 2022 red carpet surfaced on the internet. The actor wore a pink monotone Valentino ensemble. The actor paired the bold and eye-catching ensemble with pink heels. She complemented her look with long straight hair and glam makeup.

Earlier, the actor received a grand welcome in France at the airport as she arrived at the French Riviera event with her daughter Aaradhya. She was seen sporting an all-black attire.

More on Cannes 2022

This year, the Cannes Film Festival was attended by several A-listers personalities. Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the India Pavilion at the festival and talked about the significance of the festival for the Indian film industry. During the ceremony, he said, ''At Marché du Film, this year India intends to give the global audience a flavour of the country's cinematic excellence, technological prowess, rich culture & illustrious heritage of storytelling.''

He further talked about the growth of Indian cinema over the years by stating, ''From wall painting to texts, from televisions to theatres and from reels to virtual reality, we can proudly say that 'we not only have the film industry but we have cinema'. Creativity, excellence and innovation in Indian cinema have dwelt hand-in-hand with sensitive treatment of subjects of social and national importance."

''While reflecting the values, beliefs and experiences of the Indian people, Indian cinema has also showcased their hopes, dreams and achievements,'' he concluded.