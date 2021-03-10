Captain Gopinath Lauds The Character Of Bommi From 'Soorarai Pottru' On Women's Day

Retired Indian Army Captain and founder of Air Deccan, Captain G. R. Gopinath shared a tweet on the occasion of women's day praising director Sudha Kongara and actress Aparna Balamurali for their work in the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru. The film was partly inspired by events from the life of Captain Gopinath. The captain shared the tweet lauding the character of Bommi played by Aparna Balamurali in the movie as well as praising Sudha Kongara for creating the character which, according to the captain, was "a feisty woman of extraordinary courage". He also added in his tweet that the character of Bommi was an "inspiration to all women to follow their passions." Take a look at the tweet below.

Fans react to Captain Gopinath's tweet

Quite a few fans of the movie responded to Captain Gopinath recent tweet for women's day. Some fans responded praising the Captain's book which released in 2010 while other fans simply took to Twitter to express women's day wishes. Some fans also commended the adaptation of the Captain's life into the movie while others simply tweeted hug and kiss emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Happy Women's Day — Murali Gurusamy (@MuraliGurusamy) March 8, 2021

@CaptGopinath : Sir I have read your book simply fly. It's more inspiring than the movie itself.. Hats off to you sir!! — Hotty (@Hotty59658471) March 8, 2021

More about Soorarai Pottru

The film Soorarai Pottru, based on certain events from the life of Captain Gopinath, received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Soorarai Pottru was selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the 'Best Foreign Film' category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The film also made an official entry to the 93rd Academy Awards, for 'Best Actor', 'Best Actress', 'Best Director', 'Best Original Score' and other categories. The film was made available to the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences for votes and nomination at the Academy Screening Room.

The film's cast included Suriya who played the character of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, Paresh Rawal who played the character of Paresh Goswami and Aparna Balamurali who played the character of Sundari "Bommi" Nedumaaran (Maara's wife). The cast also included Urvashi who played the character of Pechi (Maara's mother), Mohan Babu who played the character of M. Bhaktavatsalam Naidu, and Karunas who played the character of Alapparai in supporting roles. The film was released in November 2020 via Amazon Prime Video and also simultaneously with its dubbed versions in Kannada and Malayalam under the same title and in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Raa.

