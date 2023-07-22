Carry On Jatta 3 Becomes First Punjabi Film To Earn Rs 100 Crore At Box Office

Carry on Jatta 3 has achieved one milestone after another, breaking its own box office records in the process. The film has witnessed a solid run at the box office and continues to experience a stellar theatrical run as it nears a month since its release. The film has now raced its way into the coveted Rs 100 crore club, a first for the Indian Punjabi film industry.

3 things you need to know

Prior to Carry on Jatta 3, Carry on Jatta 2 had held the title for the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film.

Carry on Jatta 3 attained the title of the highest-grossing Punjabi film in 8 days.

Carry on Jatta franchise features Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. They have previously collaborated on Good Luck and Manje Bistre.

Carry on Jatta 3 enters Rs 100 crore club

Carry on Jatta 3 has scripted history not once but twice during its ongoing theatrical run. It first marched past its own predecessor Carry on Jatta 2, to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film on day 8 of its theatre run having amassed Rs 66.40 crore within that time. Now, as of day 26, Carry on Jatta 3 has raced into the Rs 100 crore club.

(Carry on Jatta 3 has now entered the 100 crore club | Image: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)



The news was confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who took to his social media handle to congratulate the team for making history. His tweet read, '‘CARRY ON JATTA 3’ CREATES HISTORY… #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3 sets a NEW BENCHMARK at the *Worldwide #Boxoffice*… Besides, #CarryOnJatta3 is #GippyGrewal’s HIGHEST GROSSING FILM, overtaking his previous best #CarryOnJatta2 by a big margin. #GippyGrewal #SonamBajwa #HumbleMotionPictures (sic)."

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa trusted their film

In an interview with Republic Digital, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa expressed complete faith in the final cut of the film. When asked if they were worried about the film living up to the legacy of the Carry on Jatta franchise, the two answered that whatever pressure they felt was too little to speak about as it was distributed on the shoulders of a very capable cast and team.