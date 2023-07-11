Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office Collection: Gippy Grewal's Film Closes In On Rs 100 Crore Mark

Carry on Jatta 3 appears to have effectively taken on the baton passed over to it from its predecessor. The Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer achieved a mean feat in record time by beating its own second installment to be crowned the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film, worldwide. The film, currently in the twelfth day of its theatrical run, is inching closer to the coveted 100 crore mark.

3 things you need to know

Prior to Carry on Jatta 3, Carry on Jatta 2 held the record for the highest grossing Indian Punjabi film.

Carry on Jatta 3 released in theatres on June 29 and took a mere 8 days to break its own record.

Separately, the film has also gotten involved in legal trouble on the grounds of reportedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Carry on Jatta 3 inches towards the 100 crore mark

The pace at which Carry on Jatta 3 is racing ahead in the box office race, it does not seem long before it touched the much-coveted 100 crore mark. As of day 11 of its theatrical run, the Punjabi family entertainer has grossed ₹83 crores and 71 lakhs. This number keeps growing with the film registering strong word of mouth in addition to delivering on the brand of entertainment that the hit franchise is known for.



The film opened strong on June 29 releasing just ahead of an extended holiday weekend, collecting upwards of ₹10 crores. The numbers saw a steady rise hitting a high of ₹13 crores and 40 lakhs on its first Sunday. Though it saw a sharp decline in collections starting its first Monday, it managed to become the highest grossing Indian Punjabi film worldwide by the time the second weekend rolled in. Carry on Jatta 3's second weekend at the box office has served it well, considering its collections now stand at ₹83 crores and counting.

Legal trouble has not impacted Carry on Jatta 3's box office run

The makers of Carry on Jatta 3 were faced with a road bump when a scene in the film was brought in to attention by Ishant Sharma, president of the youth committee of Shiv Sena Hind and chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali), Sunil Kumar Bunty. Offence had been taken to a scene in the film which shows its protagonist putting out a ritual pyre as a joke with a complaint being filed in this regard as well. The negative publicity, however, does not seem to have impacted the Gippy Grewal led film's box office collections as it maintains a steady run.