Carry On Jatta 3 Lands In Controversy, Complaint Filed For 'hurting Hindu Sentiments'

Carry On Jatta 3 has weaved magic at the box office after releasing on June 29. It has managed to emerge as one of the biggest hits in the Punjabi film industry. However, the celebrations of the film's initial success have been dampened by a complaint against the directors and cast of the film. The complainants have alleged that a particular scene in the film 'hurt sentiments'. They demanded its removal.

3 things you need to know

A section of viewers objected to a scene in Carry On Jatta 3 which depicted havan rituals being interrupted.

The complainants alleged that the makers are 'targeting the Hindu religion'.

They also threatened to protest outside the house of the makers if the scene was not altered.

Complaint filed against Carry On Jatta 3 makers

Concerns over the film's alleged objectionable scene have been raised in a complaint filed by Ishant Sharma, president of the youth committee of Shiv Sena Hind and chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali), Sunil Kumar Bunty.

In their statement to ANI, Sharma and Bunty claimed that actors Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon and Gurpreet Ghuggi have hurt Hindu sentiments by disrespecting a Havan kund (ritual pyre) in one of the scenes. A complaint has been filed under Section 295 of IPC.

(Sunil Kumar Bunty makes his statement to ANI about Carry On Jatta 3 allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments | Image: ANI)

The statement read, "We have filed a complaint against all of them and demanded that section 295 be imposed on them for hurting religious sentiments..." The two also clarified how they only went ahead with this decision after watching the entire film as opposed to acting impulsively when they were shown the scene in a standalone capacity.

Complainants demand removal of objectionable scene

The scene Sharma and Bunty referred to, shows Grewal, Dhillon and Ghuggi throwing water on a ritual pyre and allegedly humiliating a Brahmin. The complainants alleged this scene was disrespectful towards Hindu sentiments. The two stated that they will wait for 24 hours for the government to take a call.

They demanded that the scene be deleted. They threatened to protest outside director Smeep Kang and Gurpreet Ghuggi's houses in Jalandhar if the government does not take action in the given time frame.