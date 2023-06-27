Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal will be headlining the Punjabi movie Carry on Jatta 3. Both the actors have worked closely with the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, whose untimely passing in 2022 left many in shock. In an exclusive chat with Republic Digital’s Mugdha Kapoor, the actors recalled the time they spent with the late singer. Sonam featured in Brown Shortie and Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi with the late rapper, while Gippy's music company Humble released many songs of Moosewala.

3 things you need to know

Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal are currently promoting their film Carry On Jatta 3, the third installment of a super hit franchise.

The actors were well acquainted with the late singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Gippy Grewal says meeting Sidhu Moosewala was a stroke of luck

In a conversation with Republic Digital, Gippy Grewal recalled how he crossed paths with Sidhu Moosewala. Calling the incident a matter of ‘good luck’ the actor elaborated, “It was actually a matter of luck because we were doing a song with someone very big. By chance, I received Sidhu's song and I really liked it. So I said ‘Let's start a company with this song.’”

The actor revealed that when he shared the song with some industry heavyweights they did not appreciate it much. “I sent that song to a very big personality and they told me the song was ‘ok-ok’.” However, Gippy insisted that it was a ‘great song’, as he felt connected to it and was sure it would work. “Touchwood, to date is the biggest song of the company. So it was my luck that I got the opportunity to launch him,” the actor gratefully acknowledged.

Dealing with a loss that ‘can’t be processed'

On being asked how he dealt with Sidhu Moosewala’s passing, Gippy ruefully admitted, “There are many losses in life you just can't process.” The actor, who was deeply connected with Moosewala, compared the unfathomable loss of the singer’s life to that of the late Amar Singh Chamkila, another extremely popular Punjabi music artist.

“To date, his fans, or even if you take for instance Chamkila ji, his fans… the same ID as Siddhu. This is a loss that can't be processed. You are forced to adjust to it. His fans, those at his home, everybody is missing him badly.”

(Gippy Grewal with Moosewala at a concert | Image: Twitter)

Sonam Bajwa speaks of how ‘unreal’ the late singer’s passing feels

As for actress Sonam Bajwa, she said she has not been able to deal with the loss of the singer’s life. “I too have not been able to process it yet.” The actress got emotional and recalled, "We (Gippy and she) were in Australia on the occasion of Sidhu's birthday and we were talking about how unreal all of this feels.”

(Sonam Bajwa and Moosewala featured in music video together | Image: Twitter)

She went on to say how the mention of Moosewala was giving her flashbacks of the time they spent working together. “You keep thinking how can all of this be real? You just keep asking yourself, how can this be real? Not just his fans, we all miss him and I think we will keep missing him,” the actress exclaimed.

An irreplaceable loss for the Punjabi music industry

Sonam also noted Sidhu Moosewala’s contribution to the Punjabi music industry. She asserted that the late singer will “always remain (their) our pride” for “what he has done for the Punjabi music industry on a global platform”. It's something only Moosewala could have done, according to the actress. “There will never be another Siddhu Moosewala. There was only one of him, and that is how it will remain,” Sonam concluded.

Carry on Jatta 3 is the third installment of the eponymous blockbuster franchise. While the first film saw great reception, the second installment set the record for being India's highest-grossing Punjabi film. Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal were part of the franchise's second installment as well and are currently engaged in promoting Carry on Jatta 3. The film will hit the big screen on June 29.