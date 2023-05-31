Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa Starrer Is A Comedy Of Errors

Carry On Jatta 3 is the third movie in the franchise created by Smeep Kang. The movie’s trailer was released on May 30. Starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and others, the Punjabi film is scheduled to release on June 29.

The Carry On Jatta 3 trailer promises a funny family drama. The trailer opens with Gippy Grewal’s character confessing to his father that he has fallen in love. However, his father is in conflict with the girl’s (played by Sonam Bajwa) father. The major twist in the tale comes when Gippy Grewal falls in love with a married woman, played by Kavita Kaushik whose husband is in love with Sonam Bajwa’s character.

Carry On Jatta 3 features a series of comedy of errors, with situational humour arising out of confusion. The plot draws similarity to the first two movies in the series, which also narrated a family comedy tale. Carry On Jatta 3 is the sequel to the 2018 film Carry on Jatta 2 which also boasts the same star cast.

Carry On Jatta franchise

The first installment of Carry On Jatta was released in 2012. All three movies are directed by Smeep Kang and stars Gippy Grewal in the lead. The first film in the series shows Gippy Grewal pretending to be an orphan in order to marry the girl of his choice. In the second film, Gippy Grewal plays Jass, an orphan man who is in hunt of a NRI girl to marry her and settle in Canada.

About Carry On Jaata 3

Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 3 is scheduled to release on June 29. The Punjabi movie is headlined by Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, Jaswinder Bhalla and Karamjit Anmol. Gippy Grewal is also credited with producing the movie alongside Ravneet Kaur. The cast and crew of the movie came together for the trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 30.