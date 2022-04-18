'CBI 5': Mammootty-starrer Investigation Thriller Gets Theatrical Release Date

Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, CBI 5: The Brain, and took to his social media account to announce its release date. The news has fans excited about the upcoming release and they took to the comments section to express their excitement about the same.

The film will see the lead actor stepping into the shoes of Sethurama Iyer.

CBI 5 release date

Mammootty took to his Twitter account on April 18 and had some exciting news to share with his fans and followers. He announced that the much-awaited investigation thriller would hit the big screens on 1 May 2022, and fans' happiness knew no bounds. The upcoming film will see Mammootty take on the lead roles alongside Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Sai Kumar, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Asha Sharath, Malavika Menon, Santhosh Keezhattoor and many others.

Fans replied to the actor's post and mentioned how eagerly they were waiting for the film to release on the big screen. They mentioned that they 'can't wait' for the film, while others hailed his 'stunning' avatar on the poster of the film. They also hoped it will be a 'blockbuster' and wished him best of luck ahead of the release.

Eagerly awaiting Mammookka..BTW stunning look ❤️ — Parameswaran K (@Parames30700850) April 18, 2022

The most awaited one.. Hope it will be a blockbuster.. — Shelly Srees🎬🎥 (@shellysrees) April 18, 2022

Looking forward to it — Danil David (@danildxb) April 18, 2022

CBI 5 teaser

The recently released CBI 5 teaser gave fans and followers awaiting the release of the film a glimpse into what to expect on the big screen. The film will revolve around how the Central Bureau of Investigation received a case about the mysterious deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Fans mentioned they had goosebumps watching the short clip and could not wait to watch the thrilling film. Although the teaser does not include much about Mammootty's character, his expressions and avatar hint at an intense and mysterious watch for viewers.

Watch the CBI 5 teaser here

