Ahead of the release of Mammootty's highly-awaited film, CBI 5, the actor recently released the teaser of the film and escalated the curiosity of the fans by depicting his stunning look in the film. CBI 5: The Brain is the upcoming Malayalam mystery thriller movie and is the fifth instalment of the CBI film series in which Mammootty will be reprising his role as the CBI officer along with other notable actors.

Featuring Mammootty essaying the lead role of Sethurama Iyer, other notable actors in the movie will include Mukesh as Chacko, Jagathy Sreekumar as Vikram, Sai Kumar as Dy.S.P. Sathyadas, Anoop Menon as an I.P.S. officer, Renji Panicker as Rajagopal, Asha Sharath, Jisshu Sengupta, Malavika Menon, Santhosh Keezhattoor and more. As the CBI 5: The Brain release date has been set for April 28, 2022, watch the teaser and see how the fans are reacting to it.

Watch CBI 5: The Brain Teaser

As Mammootty-starrer CBI 5 teaser was released online, it gave some thrilling glimpses of how the Central Bureau of Investigation received a case regarding the mysterious deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. As the teaser of the film gave a stunning look at the thrilling plotline, the fans expressed their reactions to the teaser in the comments section by revealing how they got goosebumps after watching it.

Some also mentioned that they were confident that the film will be a huge success while others praised Mammootty while adding how eager they were to watch him on screen. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the recently released CBI 5: The Brain teaser.

Mammootty's movies

Apart from CBI 5, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his couple of other Malayalam movies namely Puzhu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Untitled Nissam Basheer Movie and Bilal. He will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Agent which is slated to release on August 12, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@mammootty