Celebrate Fahadh Faasil's Birthday By Watching The Actor's Best Movies Online; See List

Fahadh Faasil is one of the leading South Indian actors who made his acting debut in 2002 with his father's film Kaiyethum Doorath. The actor developed a firm foothold in the Malayalam industry with movies like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Trance, Bangalore Days and Carbon, among others. Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday today. Take a look at his best movies to watch online.

Fahadh Faasil's movies to watch online

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Released in 2016, Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Fahadh Faasil, Anusree, Alencier Ley Lopez, Aparna Balamurali, and Soubin Shahir. Dileesh Pothan made his directorial debut with Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Produced by Aashiq Abu, Maheshinte Prathikaaram tells the story of Mahesh Bhavana (Faasil), a photographer, who attempts to defuse a conflict between his friend Crispin (Shahir) and a group of youngsters passing through their village and is knocked to the ground. Mahesh publicly vows that he will not wear his slippers again until he has avenged the humiliation. The film was both a commercial and critical success. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is helmed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Sajeev Pazhoor. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Fahadh Faasil, with Nimisha Sajayan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Vettukili Prakash, and Sibi Thomas in supporting roles. It received positive reviews from critics and was also a commercial success at the box office. Fahadh Faasil plays a thief who swallows a gold chain that he robbed of a poor girl so that he can excrete the same the next morning. The only problem is he gets caught. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Trance

Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, narrates the tale of a mentally ill man who is burdened with the responsibility of becoming a godfather. Trance reunited the real-life couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim after Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014). The Anwar Rasheed-directorial was reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 35 crores. Trance was bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his production banner. The movie also stars Dileesh Pothan, Gautham Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, and Vinayakan in supporting roles. Trance is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Take off

Take Off film is the directorial debut of editor Mahesh Narayan with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil starring in the lead roles. Take Off was released on 24 March 2017. The film was a blockbuster at the box office. Take Off is based on real-life incidents that fully belong to Parvathy and Fahadh just does his bit to support the narration. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Carbon

Carbon stars Fahadh Faasil and Mamta Mohandas. The film follows the story of Sibi Sebastian and his never-ending struggle to make it big in life, his quest for new horizons and opportunities. While others pass by, his relentless determination takes him to the most unexpected situations in his life. Carbon was released in India on 19 January 2018 to the positive response from the critics, particularly praising the visuals and Fahadh Faasil's performance. It is available on Zee5.

