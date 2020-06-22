Fahadh Faasil's Film Receives FEFKA Approval To Begin Shooting: Reports

Some TV shows and films are reportedly set to resume shooting soon. While the shooting of all the television shows was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been reported that actor Fahadh Faasil’s film with director Mahesh Narayanan has received the nod of approval to resume shooting. It has been reported that director and producer B Unnikrishnan, who is the general secretary of the Film Employee Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), has confirmed the news. However, it has been alleged that the decision to start shooting has met with some displeasure from the Kerala Film Producers Association or the KFPA.

FEFKA allows Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan's film to start shooting

It has been reported that the KFPA believes that the pending films who have already completed their shooting must release first. They also believe that the new films should wait until the pending ones are released. According to reports, about 66 Malayalam films have been shot and are ready to hit the theatres. However, their release has been halted due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Reports claim that actor Fahadh Faasil, as well as director Mahesh Narayanan, have written letters to the FEFKA explaining that the film might not need a theatrical release as it is an experimental venture.

B Unnikrishnan reportedly told a leading news portal that the duo isn’t sure if the film is to be called a short film or a feature film. It has been reported that the film is reported to be around 1 hour and 10 minutes long and hence there have been specifications that suggest that the film should be called a feature film. The post-production of the film will let both Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan know the duration of the film. This will help them understand if the film is to be referred to as a short film or as a feature film.

According to reports, the film will have an experimental narrative and will also be shot on an iPhone. B Unnikrishnan further stated that a few people will start working in a film and that they should let the artist be innovative. He also stated that he is fine if the shooting of Fahadh Faasil’s film See You Soon resumes.

On June 1, 2020, the government of Kerala gave television shows and films the nod of approval to resume shooting. However, there have been certain rules that have been laid down prior to the shooting. It has been reported that the shooting can resume only if the cast and crew follow the health restrictions put forth by the government. The shooting can resume indoors and with a limited number of staff members. While some of the television shows have started shooting already, the films are yet to follow suit.

