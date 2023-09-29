Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Opens At 7.5 Crore

Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, witnessed a decent start owing to the clash at the box office. Helmed by P Vasu, the comedy-horror is a sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika. The film had 51.90 percent Tamil occupancy, whereas Telugu stood at 42.65 percent, but the film opened poorly in the Hindi-speaking region.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 marks Raghava Lawrence's dual role.

The film has received mixed reviews from the critics.

The film was released alongside Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War on Thursday, which was the Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Ganpati Visarjan holiday in parts of India.

Chandramukhi 2 opens at ₹7.5 crore

The comedy-horror opened at ₹7.5 crore for all languages, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Owing to the clash in North India, Chandramukhi 2's occupancy in Hindi stood at 12.77 percent. The film marks Kangana Ranaut's return to the big screen after Dhaakad (2022), which bombed at the box office. The film reportedly earned only ₹3.77 crore at the box office worldwide. However, with the long weekend coming ahead, the film is expected to pick up momentum in theatres.

More about Chandramukhi 2

In the film, Kangana plays the role of a dancer in King Vettaiyan Raja's (played by Raghava) court. The story revolves around the dispute between a dancer, known for her beauty and dancing prowess, and King Vettaiyan Raja. Their decade-long dispute reawakened Chandramukhi's soul when decades later a family, facing numerous problems, relocates to the grand mansion. Apart from Kangana and Raghava, the film also stars Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh, and Subiksha.