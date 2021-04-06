'Charlie' Malayalam Movie Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Directed by Martin Prakkat, Charlie is an award-winning Malayalam adventure film that was released in 2015. The film received a strong response from both the audience and the critics, and is considered to be one of the highly successful films of the year. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a young woman who finds a photo and sketchbook of a man. With the last part of the book being unfinished, she sets out to find this man after being intrigued by his story. A number of popular actors have played major roles in the cast of Charlie.

Charlie Malayalam movie cast

Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie

Dulquer Salmaan has played the lead role of Charlie, who is a carefree man whose sketchbook is found by Tessa. The actor is considered to be one of the top names in Malayalam films at the moment. He has worked in several hit films throughout his career, including Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Solo, Parava, Karwaan and many more. He will be next seen in Kurup, which is set to release in May.

Parvathy as Tessa

Parvathy has played yet another major role of Tessa, a young girl who finds the sketchbook of Charlie and starts retracing his steps in order to find the characters in the book. Parvathy has worked in many popular films over the last few years such as Halal Love Story, Virus, and Uyare, among others. She will be next seen in Navarasa.

Aparna Gopinath as Kani

Aparna has portrayed the role of Doctor Kani, who gets saved by Charlie after trying to hang herself due to depression. She has worked in a handful of films since her debut in 2013. Co-incidentally, her debut film ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi also starred Dulquer Salman. She has been nominated for several film awards to date.

Nedumudi Venu as Kunjappan

Nedumudi has played Kunjappan, who is an old man and the house taker of the place where Kani is taken. Having worked for nearly five decades as an actor, Venu has worked in a long list of Malayalam films to date. Some of his most recent movies include Thakkol and Thelivu, among others.

