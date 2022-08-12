'Chhaad: The Terrace': After Cannes, Paoli Dam-starrer Bengali Drama To Premiere At IFFSA

After actor Paoli Dam’s Bengali film Chhaad - The Terrace was screened at Cannes Film Festival in May this year, the movie is all set to achieve another feat. Chhaad will now be screened at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA), Toronto. The Bengali film with the Hate Story 3 actor in the lead, revolves around a female writer-cum-school teacher who suffers from an identity crisis after she is denied access to the terrace, her open space.

The film was extensively shot in Kolkata abiding by all the health guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The post-production of the film was concluded in December 2021. Directed by Indrani Chakraborty, the film is bankrolled by National Film Development Corporation.

Elated with the film being recognized at various levels and countries, Ravinder Bhakar, the managing director of NFDC, said in a statement to PTI, “We are glad that our films are getting recognised at renowned festivals world over. The new production Chhaad – The Terrace will be premiering in North America and we hope the film will be supported by the audiences.”



The film is scheduled to be screened on August 13 at Cineplex Odeon Morningside Cinemas, Scarborough, Toronto, with English subtitles, it said. “We are also planning to send the film to the 53rd IFFI, which is scheduled from November 20 – 28 at Goa,” the statement added.

Apart from the famous Bengali star, the film also features Arunoday Rahul Banerjee and Rajnandini Paul in significant roles. The film delves into the female teacher's relationship with the terrace, which eventually led to her disillusionment. According to various media reports, the film was part of the NFDC’s script lab and has undergone a transformation since its first pitch to the corporation. It was also part of an International edit workshop, ‘The First Cut Lab, France’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dam’s recent work has been recognized and the credit goes to the OTT platforms. The actor was last seen in the ZEE5 thriller film, Raat Baaki Hai, co-starring Anup Soni and Rahul Dev. The film chronicles the story of a single night, where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances. Directed by Avinash Das and based on Atul Satya's popular play "Ballygunje-1990", Raat Baaki Hai premiered on April 16.

IMAGE: Instagram/paoli_dam