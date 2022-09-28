'Chhello Show' Trailer OUT: India's Entry To Oscars 2023 Features A Love For Cinema; WATCH

Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show, is India's official entry to the Oscars 2023. Earlier this month, the Pan Nalin directorial was unanimously chosen by a selection committee, set up by the Film Federation of India. While the movie has had its screening at various film festivals, it is all set for its theatrical release next month. Ahead of the film's release, its makers recently dropped its much-awaited trailer.

The trailer features a young Gujarati boy, named Samay, who falls in love with cinema. Soon after his father introduces him to the world of cinema, all Samay wants to do is watch films. To do so, he finds various ways to fulfil his wish which also gets him in trouble with the local police. Despite being branded a thief, Samay finds his way to watching movies and also expresses his wish to study more about it.

Sharing the official trailer, Roy Kapur Films wrote, "The cinema is more than just a place…it is an experience. And LastFilmShow is a cinematic experience like no other. Watch India's official entry to the Oscars at a cinema near you on Oct 14th!"

Chhello Show trailer

More about Chhello Show

Chhello Show stars Bhavin Rabari in the lead role, while Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli play pivotal roles. Helmed by Pan Nalin, the movie had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on October 14. It is also India's official entry to the next Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Image: Instagram/@pan.nalin