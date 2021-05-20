Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Launch Oxygen Banks Across Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

As the number of COVID-19 cases and casualties rise in India, many actors from the Indian film industry have been taking up the initiative to help Indians in arranging oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and proper food. Similarly, veteran actor Chiranjeevi announced a new initiative to help critical patients suffering from COVID-19 in India. The actor has pledged to provide oxygen cylinders to the needy.

The Tollywood star's charitable organisation Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement. They wrote, "In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply (Chiranjeevi) has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at (the) district level. Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time.". They also attached a note explaining the decision.

The note was written in Telugu, which roughly translated to, "Megastar Chiranjeevi started the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in 1998 with the intention of not letting people die without finding blood on time. Given the present circumstances, Chiranjeevi has decided to set up an oxygen bank in every district with the intention of not letting anyone die of oxygen deprivation. Arrangements are being made to make the Oxygen Bank available to the public within the next week." The new operations will be handled by the Tollywood star's son Ram Charan. These oxygen banks will be made available across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level.Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp pic.twitter.com/9aPU56rFco — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 20, 2021

Fans were excited to hear the news and praised their favourite actors for taking up the initiative. They said they were not only proud of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan but also proud to be called their fans. They even started giving suggestions to the actor for locations that were in dire need of the oxygen banks. Many fans even tweeted, "Jai Chiranjeeva" in honour of the actor. Fans even thanked the star for the initiative saying, "You are always there for people." Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's new initiative was appreciated by many who spread the news quickly. The tweet was reshared more than 1,000 times and received more than 2,600 likes.

Earlier today, a report by Gulte suggested that Chiranjeevi and actor Allu Arjun would be organising vaccination drives for their staff members as the none of COVID-19 vaccines are running short. Chiranjeevi has joined with Apollo hospitals to make the ongoing drive a success. The report also suggested that actor Allu Arjun has got 135 members of his staff vaccinated. The news has not been confirmed by either of the actors yet.

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

