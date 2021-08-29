Tollywood fan-favourite Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan recently felicitated badminton bronze medalist PV Sindhu for her glorious win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The duo threw a grand party for Sindhu at their residence in Hyderabad on 20 August 2021, Friday. Both the actors took to their social media accounts to share a sneak peek into what the party looked like.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan felicitate PV Sindhu

The duo threw a party for India’s badminton Olympic bronze medalist on 20 August 2021. The guests at the party included several celebrities from the Telugu film industry. Politicians including Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and T Subbirami Reddy also graced the event with their presence. Actors like Radikaa, Suhasini, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Te, Allu Aravind and others also attended the event to celebrate PV Sindhu’s win in Tokyo.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan took to their social media accounts to share a short video of the celebration. The video sees the Olympic champion showing off her medal. It also sees the guests at the party interact with her and congratulate her. Chiranjeevi shared the video felicitating Sindhu, who became India’s first woman to clinch two medals at the Olympics.

Watch the video here:

Ram Charan also shared the same video and mentioned that he hopes the star badminton player continues to make India proud. He wrote, “congratulations once again. We are all extremely proud of you. Lots of love & regards to your family. Hope you continue making India proud!!👍” Sindhu got her hands on her first medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she won the silver medal.

Sindhu also took to Instagram to share the video of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan felicitating her. She also thanked them for being ‘superb’ hosts in her caption. She wrote, “It was an eventful night with fun-loving guests and great conversations! It’s always a pleasure being a part of your cheerful, joyous company.”

Chiranjeevi is currently all set for the release of Acharya. Ram Charan on the other hand recently wrapped up RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will be set in the backdrop before the country gained independence.

Picture Credits:Chiranjeevi-Instagram

