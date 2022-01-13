Chiranjeevi Assures 'new Orders On Tollywood Ticket Prices' After Meeting Andhra CM

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela had a fruitful meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the duo discussed the cinema ticket pricing in the states. Pictures and videos from the meeting were posted on the official social media handle where the actor appeared optimistic about the outcome of the meet. The meeting comes after the seasoned actor's appeal to the CM in November last year to rethink the government’s decision to have a low cap on cinema ticket prices.

Chiranjeevi meets Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Taking to their official Twitter handle, YSR Congress Party shared updates of the meeting via pictures. In a tweet before the meeting, the party wrote, ''Megastar Chiranjeevi will meet CM Shri YS Jagan shortly. A lunch meeting between the two will be held this afternoon at the Thadepalli CM camp office. Chiranjeevi will discuss industry issues with CM YS Jagan on behalf of the Tollywood industry.''

Post-meeting, they uploaded pictures of Chiranjeevi offering a bouquet of flowers to the CM as they captioned it, ''Thadepalli Chief Minister's Camp Office: Megastar Chiranjeevi meets CM Shri YS Jagan.'' They also posted a video of Chiranjeevi talking to the media after the interview with the caption, ''Jagan responded positively and assured.''

As per a report from Telangana Today, the 66-year-old appeared optimistic as he told the media that the CM assured him of a decision acceptable for both sides. He stated, ''He told me that they are reconsidering the pricing of cinema tickets. I came here not as head of the industry but as its son. The Chief Minister told me a fresh Government Order will be issued soon and I hope it will come in the next 2-3 weeks. I expect the government’s decision to be favourable to all, irrespective of big or small budget movies.''

Ticket price issue in Andhra Pradesh: Explained

As mentioned earlier, Chiranjeevi had appealed to the Andhra Pradesh CM to rethink having a low cap on ticket pricing of cinema which holds the potential to harm several films at the box office collection. As per PTI, he had written on social media, ''It is gratifying to see the introduction of the online ticketing Bill for transparency, as demanded by the industry. But at the same time, for the survival of theatres and for the many families who depend upon cinema alone for their survival, these reduced online ticketing rates should have the same flexibility as the uniform GST prices. Please reconsider this matter. Telugu industry will be able to survive only when there is that encouragement.”

Image: Twitter/@YSRCParty