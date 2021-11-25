Chiranjeevi Urges Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Reconsider Cinema Ticket Fares

Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, November 24, passed the Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, which will create transparency by introducing an online ticketing system. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has slashed any extra pricing for even big-budgeted films. Now all ticket selling activities will be mediated through a booking platform of the government.

This move has led superstar Chiranjeevi to pen a note to the CM, requesting him to reconsider the ticket fare, and bring it at par with other states considering that GST is also uniform across the country. He further noted that the Telugu film industry can thrive only when this kind of encouragement is given.

Chiranjeevi requests Andhra CM to reconsider cinema ticket fares

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, November 25, the superstar penned a note titled, "Appeal to Hon’ble @AndhraPradesh CM Sri.@ysjagan." He wrote," It is gratifying to see the introduction of the online ticketing Bill for transparency, as demanded by the industry. But at the same time, for the survival of theatres and for the many families who depend upon cinema alone for their survival, these reduced online ticketing rates should have the same flexibility as the uniform GST prices. Please reconsider this matter. Telugu industry will be able to survive only when there is that encouragement.”

More on the Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021

According to official reports, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah noted that government seeks to regulate the prices and stop the exploitation of middle-class people by 'some exhibitors'. He shed light on the 'irregular ticket pricing, unauthorised shows' as well as the large difference between the taxes and film collections. He added that Film Development Corporation (FDC) will maintain the online booking system and a 'dedicated payment gateway' will be curated to avoid tax evasion and aid the Revenue Department in collecting taxes timely.

The new system will also do away with long queues, unavailability of tickets and unnecessary journeys while maintaining transparency. He also iterated that the state will not get involved in the commercial transactions and FDC will bear the sole responsibility of maintaining the website. The government is currently in talks with various stakeholders to curate the software for implementing the bill.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @MEGASTARCHIRANJEEVI/ ANI)