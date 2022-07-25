On July 25, Chiranjeevi celebrated veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana's 87th birthday. The 66-year-old actor held a cake-cutting ceremony at Kaikala's house and shared photos on his official Twitter account. Kaikala is currently suffering from age-related problems and he is undergoing treatment. Chiranjeevi also wished the actor-producer-director on his birthday with a sweet note on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi Konidela celebrates veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana's birthday

The pics shared by the Acharya star saw Kaikala Satyanarayana lying on his bed where he has been undergoing treatment for quite some time now. He could be seen cutting a cake on his birthday as Chiranjeevi held his hand. A pic saw the Sarada actor flaunting a hearty laugh and it seems like he was overwhelmed by the veteran's gesture, while one of the pics saw both of them having a fun conversation.

"On the birthday of Mr Kaikala Satyanarayana, it gave me great happiness and satisfaction to wish him. I pray to God to give him perfect health and longevity," the tweet read.

More about Kaikala Satyanarayana

Kaikala is a popular actor, director, producer and politician in the Telugu film industry and has appeared in over 750 films so far. He is the recipient of the 2011 Raghupathi Venkaiah Award and the 2017 Filmfare Award for lifetime achievement in Telugu cinema. Some of his popular films include Raja Makutam, Sahasra Siracheda Apoorva Chinthamani, Madana Kamaraju Katha, Swarna Gowri and more.

The popular Telugu artiste also stepped into politics in 1996 with TDP (Telugu Desam Party) winning Lok Sabha elections from the Machilipatnam constituency. In 2012, he also served as the jury member for South Region II at the 59th National Film Awards