Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 2 Lakhs For Ponnambalam's Treatment, Actor Thanks In Video Message

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela recently extended his help to actor Ponnambalam who has been undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. The actor donated Rs s 2 lakh to Ponnambalam to help him with his ongoing treatment at the hospital. Ponnambalam who is known for playing the antagonist in several Chiranjeevi-starrer films like Gharana Mogudu, Mugguru Monagallu, and more, had shared a video on Twitter while thanking the latter for his generous help.

Chiranjeevi comes to the aid of actor Ponnambalam

In the video, Ponnambalam thanked megastar Chiranjeevi emotionally for extending support to the kidney transplant operation.“Namaskaram to Chiranjeevi annayya. I received the amount you had sent me. I will never forget your help. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Jai Sriram,” he said. Apart from Chiranjeevi. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan have also helped the actor during his tough phase in life. Last year, actor –turned politician Kamal Haasan came forward to help Ponnambalam and assured him that he would bear the educational expenses of the actor’s two kids. Kamal also extended his support with the treatment of his kidney-related ailments.

Megastar Chiranjeevi @KChiruTweets garu transferred an amount of 2 Lakh rupees to Artist #Ponnambalam for his kidney transplant operation. pic.twitter.com/LzLhRQPSlJ — We Miss You BA Raju Garu (@vamsikaka) May 21, 2021

Ponnambalam started his career in films as a stuntman and rose to fame with the antagonist’s roles in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Films like Nattamai, Muthu, and Indhu brought him recognition among the audiences. He also participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has announced a new initiative to help critical patients suffering from COVID-19 in India. The actor has pledged to provide oxygen cylinders to the needy. The Tollywood star's charitable organisation Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement. They wrote, "In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply (Chiranjeevi) has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at (the) district level. Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time." Given the present circumstances, Chiranjeevi has decided to set up an oxygen bank in every district with the intention of not letting anyone die of oxygen deprivation. Arrangements are being made to make the Oxygen Bank available to the public within the next week.

(IMAGE: KCHIRU/Twitter/ VAMSIKAKA/Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.