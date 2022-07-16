Chiranjeevi 'fascinated' By 'Laal Singh Chaddha' After Screening, Hugs Emotional Aamir

Megastar Chiranjeevi who was among the other Telegu stalwarts including Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, and more for Laal Singh Chaddha's special screening, thanked Aamir Khan for a cinematic experience. The legendary star who had hosted a special screening of the forthcoming film at his residence in Hyderabad reviewed the same in a video.

The special screening was also attended by Nagarjuna's Naga Chaitanya who is also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha and will be seen making a Bollywood debut with the same. It is pertinent to note that Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forest Gump which starred actor Tom Hanks in the lead.

Chiranjeevi hails Laal Singh Chaddha as a 'gem'

Earlier, a picture from the special screening started surfacing on social media that showed all the above-mentioned bigwigs were present to give their opinions on the upcoming project. Aamir who is known to give sweat and blood for every project that he takes up received amazing reviews from Chiranjeevi.

Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha



Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home.Heartened by your warm warm gesture! pic.twitter.com/hQYVZ1UQ5m — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2022

The Acharya star shared a preview video on Twitter where the 3 Idiots star was seen in a conversation with SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya. Next, all of them moved to the screening of the movie. After the screening, Chiranjeevi hugged Aamir who was in tears to receive such a great response.



The star also talked about Aamir’s expressions and the others seem to be praising him as well. Fascinated by the film, Chiranjeevi praised Aamir's vision behind the film and wrote, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport – Japan, a few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!”.



“Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!!Such a wonderful emotional journey!!" Konidela added in another tweet. Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Aamir, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in key roles. Apart from the plotline, a strong buzz has been created around the newly launched songs of the film. After impressing fans with Kahani, Main Ki Karaan, and Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha yet again unveiled another soulful track, Tur Kalleyan on Friday. The track encapsulates the embarkment of a 'beautiful journey of self-love,' moreover and captures the 'spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down'.

IMAGE: Twitter/@KChiruTweets