Chiranjeevi-Keerthy Suresh Put On Their Dancing Shoes For New Bhola Shankar Song | Watch

Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the release of Bhola Shankar. Ahead of its theatrical debut on August 11, the makers are ramping up their promotional efforts. They recently unveiled a song titled Kottara Kottu Teenumaaru at the pre-release event. Now, the song's video has been dropped.

3 things you need to know

Bhola Shankar will be released on August 11 alongside Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

This song joins a diverse lineup of tracks that include Bholaa Mania, Jam Jam, Milky Beauty and Rage Of Bholaa.

The film stars Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

Kottara Kottu Teenumaaru brings liveliness to screens

The latest addition to the musical collection, Kottara Kottu Teenumaaru, is all about mega celebrations. Sung by Oscar-winning singer Rahul Sipligunj, the song resonates with high-pitched vocals that capture the festive spirit. Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh look lively in the song. Dressed in traditional attire, they bring energy to the grandly staged number set in Kolkata.

The accompanying visuals showcase a lineup of celebrities, including K Raghavendra Rao and Ram Charan, visiting the elaborate sets. The video features Chiranjeevi's graceful dance moves. With cinematography by Dudley, the movie is helmed by director Meher Ramesh and produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments.

Chiranjeevi praises Keerthy Suresh

During a promotional event of Bholaa Shankar in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi showered praise on his co-star Keerthy Suresh. He shared his experience of working with her on the film. The actor said that he had encouraged Keerthy not to address him as an elder brother, as he considers himself an elder figure to many. He fondly described the actress' smile as soothing as "moonlight" and reminisced about the joyful time they spent shooting together.