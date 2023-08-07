Chiranjeevi On His Request For Bhola Shankar Co-star Keerthy Suresh: I Asked Her Not To...

The highly anticipated Telugu movie Bhola Shankar starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mahanati Keerthy Suresh is all set to hit theatres on August 11. The film, based on the Tamil hit Vedalam, is directed by Anil Sunkara, with Meher Ramesh taking the director’s chair. As part of the promotions, a pre-release event was held in Hyderabad.

3 things you need to know

Sushanth and Tarun Arora play significant roles in Bhola Shankar as well.

The movie is an adaptation of the well-received 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.

The much-anticipated release of Bhola Shankar is scheduled for August 11th.

Chiranjeevi praises Keerthy Suresh's performance

During the promotional event in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi spoke highly of Keerthy Suresh, sharing his experience of working with her on the film. "From day one, I told her not to address me as her elder brother, as I consider myself like an elder brother to many people. She is simply my heroine in the upcoming film," Chiranjeevi said.

He further complimented Keerthy's captivating smile, likening it to soothing "moonlight," and described shooting with her as a delightful experience, akin to "sailing through a flickering river". The megastar also expressed how much he missed working with her on the project.

Keerthy Suresh opens up about her experience with Chiranjeevi

In a recent interview with Telugu123, the actress shared her experience of working with megastar Chiranjeevi, expressing her joy at sharing the screen with him. She described it as a "dream come true" to dance with Chiranjeevi Garu in two songs for Bhola Shankar, saying, "It was my dream to dance with Chiranjeevi Garu, but in Bhola Shankar, I am fortunate enough to dance with Megastar Garu in two songs."

When asked if Chiranjeevi guided her while filming, the Mahanati actress acknowledged he did give valuable suggestions. Describing their bond, she revealed that she and the megastar brought home made food for one another, and eventually, she felt comfortable enough to request specific dishes from him.