Chiranjeevi Konidela Mourns Veteran Telugu Singer G Anand's Demise; Read Post

Veteran singer G Anand passed away on May 7, 2021, at the age of 67 because of COVID-19 complications. Several actors and famous personalities from the film fraternity took to Twitter to express their shock and extend their condolences to the singer's family. Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose first film featured G Anand's song also took to Twitter and released a statement for the same.

Chiranjeevi shares his statement on G Anand's passing

G Anand sang the song Yeliyallo Yeliyallo in Chiranjeevi's debut film Pranam Khareedu. Chiranjeevi released a statement in Telugu, saying that he is shocked after hearing about G Anand's demise. He danced for the first time to the tunes of G Anand's song and that created an unconditional bond with the singer. He also said that he is deeply saddened by the death of such a great singer and concluded by extending his condolences to the singer's family. A part of his statement read, "His demise is a sad thing that will stay with me for a long time. My condolences to his family."

About G Anand's discography

G Anand was born in a village in the coastal district of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. He began his career in 1976 with the movie America Ammayi. He has sung several songs in the Telugu film industry and also branched out to singing devotional songs. He formed a musical troupe called "Swara Madhuri" which also served as a platform for aspiring musicians. He has lent his voice for movies like Kalpana, Ame Katha, Dana Veera Sura Karna to name a few.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to extend their condolences and share a fond remembrance of the late singer. Former Minister of Railways, Suresh Prabhu also expressed his sadness over G Anand's demise. Music producer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP also shared a memory where G Anand has invited him as a special entertainer for his shows. He wrote in his tweet, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Senior Singer, a Humble Human Sri.G.Anand Garu.. In d beginning of my career, he invited me 2 a few of his Stage Shows as a Special Entertainer..I can never forget those lovely moments ThankU dear Anand Uncle U wil always be remembered".

