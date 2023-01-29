Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-Upasana, Pawan Kalyan Celebrate Anjana Devi's Birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently celebrated his mother Konidela Anjana Devi's birthday. Taking to social media, the megastar shared a bunch of photos of himself, his mother and others from the birthday celebrations. Chiranjeevi and his mother looked gleeful as many members of their family including Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Upasana posed together for the pictures.

In the pictures, Anjana Devi could be seen joined by her sons Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Vijaya Durga. The siblings smiled together with their mother as they celebrated the turn of a new leaf for her.

RRR actor and Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan was also present. If one pays more attention to Instagram pictures, it becomes apparent that Ram Charan was also busy clicking the pictures of the family. In another picture, Ram Charan was seen kissing his grandmother on the cheek.

In another one of the pictures, Ram Charan's wife Upasana was also present at the birthday celebrations. The couple is currently expecting their first child together.

Sharing these pictures, Chiranjeevi penned a sweet caption for his mother and addressed her as the life-giver. Chiranjeevi said "Birthday of our mother who gave birth and life to us." He further added, "Wishing that they should be born as your children for many births...Happy Birthday, Amma!"

Check out the pictures below:



Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming projects

The Godfather star is currently set to lead Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Tamannah Bhatia is set to play a love interest for the actor, while Keerthy Suresh will serve as his sister in the film. Anil Sunkara is the producer backing the project.

Ram Charan on the other hand is set to star in RC 15, where the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani will make her pan-India debut. Directed by Shankar, the film is yet to receive a decided name and release date. Kiara Advani and Ram Charan have previously worked together in 2019's Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Subsequently, the star will appear in director Buchi Babu Sana's next project.