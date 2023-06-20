Chiranjeevi Reveals How Birth Of Ram Charan's Daughter Is Auspicious To The Family

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni embraced parenthood. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20. The little one's grandfather, Megastar Chiranjeevi was in a joyous mood and celebrated her arrival. He recently shared some details about the birth of 'Mega Princess', as she is being referred to on social media.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married on June 2012.

A few days after their 11th wedding anniversary, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Chiranjeevi and his wife and Allu Arjun paid the new parents a visit at the hospital.

Chiranjeevi shares details about his granddaughter's birth

Outside the hospital where the baby was born, Chiranjeevi interacted with the media and shared details about his granddaughter's birth. He revealed that the baby girl was born on 1:49 am, an auspicious time that brought delight to the family. He expressed his joy over his grandchild's arrival on their favorite day of the week, Tuesday.

He also emphasised the positive impact her birth has had on the family's fortunes. He highlighted the baby's auspicious horoscope and spoke about how her birth has aligned with Ram Charan's rising career graph and Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagemant.

The baby was born at 1:49 am.. Happy to have our Grand daughter on our favorite Tuesday..It is said that she was born in good hours and the baby's horoscope is also amazing.

That effect can be seen in our family from the beginning.. Charan's career growth, Varun's engagement,… pic.twitter.com/bFzq68eUZG — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) June 20, 2023

Chiranjeevi announces arrival of 'Mega Princess'

Chiranjeevi also took to social media and announced that he welcomed his granddaughter to the world on June 20. He said that the little one brought immense happiness not only to Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni but also to the extended 'Mega Family' and their millions of fans. Expressing his pride and joy on becoming a grandparent again, the Megastar embraced the newfound happiness the arrival of the little one has brought upon the family.