Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar Releases Stylish Lyrical Video Of Song Bhola Mania

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to appear in the highly-anticipated action film, Bholaa Shankar. As the film's release date draws close, the makers have commenced their promotional campaign by unveiling the lyrical video of one of the songs from the film. The three-minute 54-second lyrical video released today (June 4), offered a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments while shooting the song.

The lyrical video titled Bhola Mania showcases Chiranjeevi in his element, radiating a stylish and commanding presence. It captured the essence of Bhola's aura accompanied by captivating dance sequences featuring the megastar. Take a look at the video below.

Chiranjeevi: The leading man in Bholaa Shankar

(A still of Chiranjeevi from Bholaa Shankar's song Bholaa Mania | Image: Twitter)

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who took a three-year hiatus from the silver screen after the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, made a remarkable comeback in 2022 with consecutive movies, Acharya and Godfather. Chiranjeevi is now all set to charm audiences with Bhola Shankar. The film weaves a captivating tale of an ex-mercenary on a mission to safeguard his sister from a formidable criminal syndicate. This upcoming Telugu flick is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil blockbuster, Vedhalam, which originally starred Ajith Kumar.

Bholaa Shankar: Impressive ensemble crew and cast

(Bholaa Shankar's cast and crew | Image: Twitter)

Directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bholaa Shankar boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, and P Ravi Shankar in significant roles. The cinematography is skillfully handled by Dudley, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes charge of the editing. The film's music is composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar. The first-look poster and title of the movie were unveiled in 2021 by renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday. The film will hit theatres on August 11.