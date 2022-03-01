On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers of the forthcoming film Bhola Shankar unveiled megastar Chiranjeevi’s first look. The legendary actor will be seen playing the titular role of Shankar in the action drama. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments in association with Creative Commercials, the project is being presently shot in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi who has quite a few films lined up in his kitty for releases is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Going by the poster, it seems that the actor will be seen playing a rowdy character. The motion poster begins with a deserted background with the hand of the person playing with a chain. The poster then shows Chiranjeevi’s character looking complete like a rebellious one.

While sharing the motion poster on the auspicious occasion, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy #MahaSivaratri to All!Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA …#BholaaShankarFirstLook #BholaaShankar.” The film is directed by Meher Ramesh. National-award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film, while Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Mahati Swara has rendered the music for the film, while Dudley has taken care of the cinematography. Meanwhile, Marthand K Venkatesh is responsible for editing.

Satyanand has penned the storyline for Bhola Shankar and dialogues have been written by Thirupathi Mamidala. Chiranjeevi’s next is expected to come to theatres this year. Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Bhola Shankar, the actor will next be seen in Acharya. He will be seen sharing screen space with his son Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Acharya is slated to release theatrically on April 29. Apart from this, he also has Mohan Raja’s Godfather lined up for 2022. Billed as an intense political actioner, Godfather reportedly comes as the remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster titled Lucifer and also stars Satyadev Kancharana in a pivotal role.

Image: Instagram/chiranjeevikonidelafc.k