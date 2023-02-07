Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya To Release Digitally On This Date

Veteran star Chiranjeevi's hit Telugu film "Waltair Veerayya" is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The streamer shared the digital premier date of the film on Netflix India South Twitter page.

"In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm," the tweet read.

The Telugu action movie stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role along side Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, "Waltair Veerayya" released in theatres on January 13.

It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

