Chiranjeevi Surprises Director Bobby Aka KS Ravindra On His Birthday; Gifts Expensive

South Indian film director KS Ravindra who is also known as Bobby celebrated his birthday on August 1. The director received a special gift from South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor surprised Bobby as he visited him on his birthday and even gave him a special gift, an expensive pen.

Chiranjeevi surprises Director Bobby on his birthday

Thank you so much our dearest Megastar!



A memorable birthday with the blessings from my idol himself @KChiruTweets garu, A fan in the millions to the man to direct you. It's truly a dream come true moment to me and I'm very thankful for this!



Special thanks for the gift, sir!❤️ pic.twitter.com/eEqcmX1wcI — Bobby (@dirbobby) August 1, 2021

KS Ravindra aka Bobby took to his Twitter and shared a video of himself with Chiranjeevi. In the video, Chiranjeevi could be seen gifting an expensive pen to Bobby. As he shared the video, Bobby wrote "Thank you so much our dearest Megastar! A memorable birthday with the blessings from my idol himself@KChiruTweets garu, A fan in the millions to the man to direct you. It's truly a dream come true moment to me and I'm very thankful for this! Special thanks for the gift, sir!."Bobby will soon be directing an untitled movie featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Chiranjeevi congratulates PV Sindhu on her win at Tokyo Olympics

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the medal & creating history for being the first Indian woman to bring an Olympic medal twice in a row.Delighted that both medals won so far are by Indian women! No stopping our Women Power!! You make India proud!#MirabaiChanu @Pvsindhu1 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kZn9C0SwcN — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu created history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she won a Bronze Medal against China. With the win, Sindhu became the only Indian woman to win an Olympics. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and hailed PV Sindhu's win, along with he also praised Mirabai Chanu for her win at Olympics. Taking to his Twitter he wrote " Congrats@Pvsindhu1 on winning the medal & creating history for being the first Indian woman to bring an Olympic medal twice in a row. Delighted that both medals won so far are by Indian women! No stopping our Women Power!! You make India proud!#Mirabai Chanu@Pvsindhu1#Tokyo 2020."

Chiranjeevi's birthday wishes for veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram and shared a video with veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana. In the video, Chiranjeevi could be seen wishing and hugging the veteran actor on his birthday. The megastar accompanied the post with a long caption, which translates into ''It is a sweet feeling to celebrate the birthday of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu, the most cherished of all, and to go to his house with my wife and wish him well''.

