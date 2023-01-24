Chiranjeevi, 'The Kashmir Files' Producer Congratulate Team 'RRR' For Making It To Oscars

'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu' earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category on Tuesday. Reacting to the news, south star Chiranjeevi Konidela congratulated MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli and the whole RRR team.

The actor wrote, ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie.

'The Kashmir Files' producer Abhishek Agarwal also expressed his happiness about the nomination and tweeted, "#NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Congratulations @ssrajamouli garu @AlwaysRamCharan garu @tarak9999 garu @mmkeeravaani garu @boselyricist garu and whole team #Oscars #RRRMovie."

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu and film director Gopichandh Malineni also came forward to give their best wishes to the 'RRR' team.

The other nominees in the Original Song category are 'Applause' from Tell It Like A Woman, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, 'This is Life' from Everything Everywhere All At Once, 'Lift Me UP' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

‘RRR’ has been on a winning spree in the US as it bagged two awards in categories – Best Song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ and Best Foreign Film at the Critics Choice Awards. The song also managed to win a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category.

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam at the beginning of this year. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many nations, including the US and Japan.