Chiranjeevi's Birthday: 'GodFather', 'Bhola Shankar' & More Upcoming Films Of The Megastar

Superstar Chiranjeevi has changed the face of Indian cinema with his impeccable work, having delivered films like Khaidi No. 150, Shankar Dada Zindabad, Chantabbai and others. The actor, who turned 67 today, August 22, has been receiving immense love and adulation from his fans, friends and industry colleagues. On the special occasion, take a look at the actor's upcoming films, including GodFather, Bhola Shankar and more.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming films

Bhola Shankar

The Telugu action flick has been directed by Meher Ramesh and also stars national-award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister while Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as the leading lady. Other actors on board the film include Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and more.

Waltair Veerayya

The K. S. Ravindra directorial, which was tentatively titled Mega 154, stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha and more in lead roles. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore will also appear in supporting parts.

GodFather

One of the most-anticipated films of the superstar, the political action project comes as the official Telugu remake of the blockbuster 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. It also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by Mohan Raja, while Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films are bankrolling it. The film's teaser was revealed by the makers on Chiranjeevi's birthday.

Auto Jaani

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has roped in Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara for his upcoming Tollywood film. According to reports, it will release on December 15, 2022, while other major details are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya alongside his superstar son Ram Charan. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

