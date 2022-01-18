Last Updated:

Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja Parts Ways With Kalyaan Dhev? Speculation Grows Amongst Fans

Reports doing the rounds are that Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja has parted ways with Kalyaan Dhev. Speculation grows after she drops her last name on Instagram

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sreeja, kalyaan dhev

Image: Instagram/@kalyaan_dhev


Is there trouble in Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev's paradise? The latest buzz surrounding the couple has been that all is not well between the two. Amid the rumours around their marriage, the latest updates on their Instagram profile have added further fuel to the fire.

As per the latest reports, the former has dropped her husband's name from her profile. The couple has also not been posting pictures together in recent times.

Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja parts ways with Kalyaan Dhev?

Sreeja has reportedly changed her handle name from 'sreeja_kalyan' to 'sreejakonidela', thus returning to her maiden name. The development came amid speculation around their troubled marriage doing the rounds. 

READ | Samantha Ruth says she's 'ready to feel good things' weeks after split with Naga Chaitanya

The duo has also refrained from posting pictures with each other over the past few weeks. 

The last photo that Sreeja shared with Kalyaan was way back on New Year 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sreeja (@sreejakonidela)

The latter's last post with his wife was in November 2021 on Sreeja's birthday, calling 'Sweetu.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalyaan Dhev (@kalyaan_dhev)

Moreover, when their daughter had celebrated her birthday on Christmas a few days ago, Sreeja was nowhere to be seen in the images.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalyaan Dhev (@kalyaan_dhev)

 Sreeja has a daughter named Nivithri from her first marriage. She was present in the images from the birthday celebrations.

READ | Speaker: Nashville US House seat to split in redistricting
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalyaan Dhev (@kalyaan_dhev)

Among the other developments related to the couple had been about Kalyaan Dhev's latest release Super Machi. The film had released on the occasion of Sankranti. However, there was no support from Sreeja or her family members like Chiranjeevi for the release.  

READ | Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet announce split after 4 years of marriage; issue joint statement

The duo had tied the knot in 2016. They have been blessed with a daughter, whom they have named Navishka.

READ | Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

At that time, he had captioned the post, "2018 Christmas to remember for life! We have been blessed with a #BabyGirl 👶🏻 this morning.Super Merry Christmas to all of you! #SreejaKalyanBaby2 #Arrived #SoMuchOfLove #Nivrithi ‘s #Sister #Arrived #BabyFootPrint @sreeja_kalyan."

Kalyaan Dhev has starred in films like Vijetha,which released in 2018, and Kinnerasami, which is gearing up for release soon.
  

READ | Shawn Mendes drops 'It'll Be Okay' video post split with Camila; fans react with love

South industries rocked by recent splits

Popular star couples Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya and Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth announcing their splits have been among the headline-grabbing announcements in the South film industries. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sreeja, Kalyaan Dhev, Chiranjeevis daughter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com