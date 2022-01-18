Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja Parts Ways With Kalyaan Dhev? Speculation Grows Amongst Fans

Is there trouble in Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and Kalyaan Dhev's paradise? The latest buzz surrounding the couple has been that all is not well between the two. Amid the rumours around their marriage, the latest updates on their Instagram profile have added further fuel to the fire.

As per the latest reports, the former has dropped her husband's name from her profile. The couple has also not been posting pictures together in recent times.

Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja parts ways with Kalyaan Dhev?

Sreeja has reportedly changed her handle name from 'sreeja_kalyan' to 'sreejakonidela', thus returning to her maiden name. The development came amid speculation around their troubled marriage doing the rounds.

The duo has also refrained from posting pictures with each other over the past few weeks.

The last photo that Sreeja shared with Kalyaan was way back on New Year 2021.

The latter's last post with his wife was in November 2021 on Sreeja's birthday, calling 'Sweetu.'

Moreover, when their daughter had celebrated her birthday on Christmas a few days ago, Sreeja was nowhere to be seen in the images.

Sreeja has a daughter named Nivithri from her first marriage. She was present in the images from the birthday celebrations.

Among the other developments related to the couple had been about Kalyaan Dhev's latest release Super Machi. The film had released on the occasion of Sankranti. However, there was no support from Sreeja or her family members like Chiranjeevi for the release.

The duo had tied the knot in 2016. They have been blessed with a daughter, whom they have named Navishka.

At that time, he had captioned the post, "2018 Christmas to remember for life! We have been blessed with a #BabyGirl 👶🏻 this morning.Super Merry Christmas to all of you! #SreejaKalyanBaby2 #Arrived #SoMuchOfLove #Nivrithi ‘s #Sister #Arrived #BabyFootPrint @sreeja_kalyan."

Kalyaan Dhev has starred in films like Vijetha,which released in 2018, and Kinnerasami, which is gearing up for release soon.



South industries rocked by recent splits

Popular star couples Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya and Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth announcing their splits have been among the headline-grabbing announcements in the South film industries.