Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv-starrer 'Mahaan' To Release On Amazon Prime Video; Release Date Out

Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film titled Mahaan. The film will get a digital release via the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The OTT giant announced that the film will hit the digital screen on February 10, 2022, and fans await its release.

Mahaan gets release date on Amazon Prime Video

The makers of Mahaan and Amazon Prime Video took to social media to share the poster of the much-awaited Tamil film and announced that it would release on February 10, 2022. The film will release on the online streaming platform in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Dhruv often takes to social media to share glimpses from the sets of his films and gives fans important announcements about his upcoming releases. The actor took to Instagram to share the release date of Mahaan and used an inspiring quote as he did so. He wrote, "“We cannot change the cards we’re dealt, just how we play the hand.” Mahaan on Feb 10th"

Fans can't wait to see the father-son duo on screen together and await the release of the film. Dhruv earlier penned down a note of gratitude to Vikram for his 'tireless work and grit'. He thanked his dad for showing him the way during his film Adithya Varma and also mentioned he was a fan of his dad's for as long as he can remember. He shared several pictures from behind the scenes and wrote, "If I’m able to address over a million people today, its only because of one man’s tireless work and grit toward making this film against all odds. Even when I was losing hope and sight of a bigger picture, he took it upon himself to show me the way, to show me that life will make you doubt yourself, It will push you to the edge of giving up, but anything is possible if you decide to work forward and never look back. Adithya Varma was all you Dad. It may have been a remake but I know it will remain the film that’s closest to my heart because, through this process, I got to learn the craft from someone whose work I’d been a fan of for as long as I can remember."