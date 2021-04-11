Chiyaan Vikram, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza: Stars Who Encourage Planting Of More Trees

With the growing need to protect the environment, the world has taken several effective steps to promote a cleaner and greener lifestyle. While many choose the routes of zero-waste living, veganism, and more, others prefer to plant a great number of trees. Many celebrities in Bollywood, South and Hollywood have taken steps towards creating a more environment-friendly future. Jackie Shroff, Chiyaan Vikram, Dia Mirza, Leonardo DiCaprio and the band Coldplay are among many others who have taken up the initiative. Take a look at some celebs who encouraged the planting of trees leaving fans inspired:

Celebrities who promoted the planting of more trees

Jackie Shroff

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff has been very vocal on the subject of afforestation for years. The actor had conducted a special campaign in 2020 called 'Ped Lagao Campaign' where he challenged his fans and followers to take a selfie with a plant and nominate 3 others to do the same. The campaign was successful in bringing together people from all age groups and backgrounds who participated in the challenge. The actor personally reposted the images of those who took up the initiative.

Chiyaan Vikram

Kadaram Kondan actor Chiyaan Vikram is well-known for his eccentric roles in movies. But the actor has also participated in various philanthropic activities including planting a total of one lakh trees in a year in Chennai. Back in 2011, the star was selected as Youth Envoy for the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. During this period who was assigned to strategize plans for effective water management among other duties including women and youth empowerment and slum eradication. The actor pledged to plant one lakh trees in Tamil Nadu's capital city under the Patchai Puratchi campaign. Chiyaan Vikram planted these trees in schools, colleges, and jails.

Coldplay

Coldplay including Chris Martin, Phil Harvey, Will Champion, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman have taken their stand on planting more trees along with their fans. On March 4, 2021, the band announced a collaboration with the NGO, One Tree Planted. They offered to plant one tree for every sale made on Coldplay's merchandise including eight new T-shirt designs for their fans.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has been one of the most vocal celebrities in Bollywood to raise their voice against climate change and global warming. The actor, who believes in sustainable living, is a goodwill ambassador The United Nations Environment Programme aka UNEP. While there are many instances when the actor chose to promote the planting of more trees, a moment in 2019 stands out the most. She celebrated Ramky's Big Green Ganesha with Big FM at their office. In the initiative, she gave away green Ganesha idols, made using trees, to the contest winners of a two-week contest held by the company.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio is known for movies like Titanic and The Revenant, the actor has used his influence for the good of the environment several times. Not only has he dedicated his social media handles to the cause, but he has also interviewed several influential leaders including former US President Bill Clinton and Pope Francis on steps towards a cleaner and greener environment. In 2019, the actor pledged $5 million USD to the restoration of the Amazon jungle after the devastating wildfires.

