CM Bhagwant Mann Planning To Establish A Big Film City In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently in Mumbai, said that he is planning to establish a big film city in Punjab, according to ANI.

The Chief Minister added that he has requested the film studios in Mumbai to also establish their branches in Punjab. Mann expressed his desire to connect Punjabi cinema industry and Bollywood.

"We are planning to establish a big film city in Punjab. I will request film studios in Mumbai to establish their studios in Punjab also. I am here to connect the Punjabi cinema industry and Bollywood," said Mann to ANI.

Two years ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had expressed his desire to build the biggest film city in Noida. Just a few days ago, the UP Chief Minister floated global bids for the development of the project near Noida.

Yogi Adityanath had recently visited Mumbai and had a meeting with film personalities to discuss his film city project. The meeting was attended by actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff among others.