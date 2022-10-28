CM Himanta Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal Mourn Assamese Star Nipon Goswami's Tragic Death

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources at the medical establishment told.

Goswami was 80 and is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife had pre-deceased him in 2015. Soon after the demise of the actor broke on the Internet, Assam CM Himanta Sarma expressed grief while sending prayers to the family.

Goswami who was born in Tezpur to an actor father and a singer mother made his acting debut as a child actor in the Assamese film 'Piyoli Phukan'. An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Goswami was a classmate of Subhas Ghai, Shatrughan Sinha and Navin Nischol among others.

Assam CM, Sarbanand Sonowal express grief over Nipon Goswami's death

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had acted as a child artiste with Goswami in Kokadeuta Nati aru Haati, has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family on his death. “I am saddened to hear of the passing away of the evergreen actor Nipon Goswami. I was blessed to be in the presence of one of the best actors of Assam while acting in the film ‘Kakadeuta Nati Aur Hati’ as a child artist,” CM Sarma tweeted.



Other than Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended condolences over the demise of Nipon Goswami. Sharing a picture of the late Goswami from the actor’s younger days, the Union Minister wrote, “The polestar of Assamese cinema is no more. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Nipon Goswami. A star since the 1960s, Nipon da had captivated the hearts of the audience and his death brings an end to a golden era.”

The polestar of Assamese cinema is no more. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran actor Nipon Goswami. A star since the 1960s, Nipon da had captivated the hearts of audience and his death brings an end to a golden era. pic.twitter.com/fxjcmUrszr — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 27, 2022



The 75-year-old actor was suffering from heart ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on 24 October and passed away on October 27. His sensitive portrayal of different roles in several Assamese movies will forever be etched in the minds of the people and his contribution to the film industry will be remembered forever, the chief minister added. The late star made his acting debut in 1957 as a child artist in Phani Sarma’s directorial Piyali Phukan.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/@_DIPANKARDUTTA