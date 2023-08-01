Dada Actor Kavin To Tie The Knot With Long-time Girlfriend Later This Month?

Kavin is a popular Indian actor who works predominantly in the Tamil film industry. The actor rose to fame with his role in the blockbuster film titled Dada. The actor is now back in the news. According to media reports, he will soon be getting married to his long-time girlfriend Monica.

What's cooking?

If media reports are to be believed, Kavin and Monica are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony. They will reportedly be getting married in Chennai in the presence of their family members and close ones. The actor, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

(Fans began to shower advance wishes on lovebirds Kavin and Monica. | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, details about their pre-wedding festivities are also under wraps. It is also known known whether the two have exchanged rings.. It remains to be seen wether fans get more clarity on this in the coming days..

Who's saying what?

Several fans and social media communities have confirmed that Kavin will be getting married to Monica. They have even started to pour in advance well-wishes to the two. A fan wrote, "Wedding bells for Rising Star Kavin.. ⭐ to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Monica on August 20 with the blessings of both families." Meanwhile, another user made a post and wrote, "Wishing You An Advanced Marriage Wishes Dear."

Meanwhile

Kavin began his career as an actor with the TV serial titled Kanaa Kaanum Kalalangal and was praised for his acting skills. However, it was Dada (2023) that proved to be a gamechanger for him. It became a huge blockbuster at the box office. Moreover, the film garnered more attention after it was released on OTT