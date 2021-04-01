Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 Winner, Rajinikanth Gets Special Wishes From Mahesh Babu

When Kollywood's Thalaivar Rajinikanth was announced as Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 winner, the actors of the South Indian film industry took to their Twitter accounts to give their wishes to the Kaala actor. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu too sent his best wishes to Rajinikanth. Mahesh called his work in the industry "unparalleled" and called Rajinikanth "an inspiration".

Mahesh Babu is all praises for Rajinikanth

Mahesh Babu's fans too wished Rajinikanth on the accolade. They added many hearts for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 winner and added their congratulations for the actor. A fan was delighted to see a superstar wishing another superstar. Another called Mahesh Babu "a man with a golden heart".

Superstar wishing Superstar ðŸ¤© — Manoj Kumar (@manoman36361) April 1, 2021

Congratulations ðŸŽ‰ ðŸ‘ — Sona (@sona0906) April 1, 2021

Rajinikanth's award's news was declared on April 1, 2021, by the Minister of Information & Broadcast Prakash Javadekar. The actor took to his Twitter account to thank the people who supported him in his career including his fans. He gave a special mention to his bus driver Raj Bahadur and his brother Trisathyanarayana Rao Kejriwal. He also mentioned Kamal Hasan and M K Stalin in his post.

The film industry wishes Rajinikanth

Several actors including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Mohan Babu, Aathmika and many others left their special wishes for the Kollywood star. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran called Rajinikanth's win a "well-deserved recognition". Actor Aju Varghese wished for Rajinikanth's greatness to "live on forever".

Aathmika complimented Rajinikanth by giving her "huge respects" to the veteran actor. Nivetha Thomas said that her "heart was full" as she was happy for Rajinikanth's award. Actor Mohan Babu shared a throwback picture with Rajinikanth and said that he deserved "more laurels". Producer Boney Kapoor too took to his Twitter account to applaud the actor.

Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth sir is receiving the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward !!!

May his greatness live on for ever ðŸ™♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ohkCSp4Ehs — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) April 1, 2021

#DadasahebPhalkeAward for my friend @rajinikanth! That’s my Friend! He deserves many more laurels! Proud moment for me!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QGTiv6xd3u — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) April 1, 2021

Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You truly deserved it. pic.twitter.com/wN7GgHHoGM — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 1, 2021

Mollywood actor Mohanlal, singer Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, and singer Shankar Mahadevan were a part of the panel of jury members who awarded Rajinikanth the honour of Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 winner. Previously, the title has been given to many entertainers in the film industry including Pran, Manna Dey, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, Shashi Kapoor, among others. Actor Devika Rani was the first one to receive the award in 1969.

