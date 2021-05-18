'Daringbaaz 3' Cast: Know Details About The Cast Of This Action-drama Film

Daringbaaz 3 is a 2017 action-drama movie starring Nasser and Varun Tej Konidela in crucial roles. The film revolves around a character named Chey who mistakenly picks up the wrong woman from the airport and later falls in love with her. Read on to know about the DaringBaaz 3 cast and other details about their work credits.

Daringbaaz 3 cast

Varun Tej Konidela as Pichchaiah Naidu/Chey

Varun Tej plays the role of protagonist in the movie Daringbaaz 3. He has worked in several popular movies like Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Kanche, and Antariksham 900 kmph. Varun made his debut as a lead in the film Mukunda which was released in 2014.

Lavanya Tripathi as Chandramukhi

Lavanya Tripathi played the role of Chandramukhi in Daringbaaz 3. She is known for her works in projects like Bhale Bhale, Magadivoy, and Soggade Chinni Nayana. She even featured in movies like A1 Express, Project Z, and Mudra.

Hebah Patel as Meera

Hebah Patel also plays the crucial role of Meera in Daringbaaz 3. She has even featured in films like Kumari 21F, Odela Railway Station, and 24 Kisses. She was last seen in movies like Orey Bujjigaa and Bheeshma in the year 2020.

Nassar as Pichchaiah Naidu’s grandfather

Nassar plays the role of Pichchaiah Naidu’s grandfather in the movie. He has been a part of several popular movies like Manasukkul Mathappu, Unnal Mudiyum Thambi, and Kolangal. He also played a crucial role in the Bollywood movie Rowdy Rathore.

Nikitin Dheer as Rahul Wadayar

Nikitin Dheer also plays a pivotal role in Daringbaaz 3. He has worked on several popular projects like Kanche and Gotham Nanda. He has played important roles in Hindi movies like Dabangg 2, Housefull 3, and Chennai Express.

Harish Uthaman as Muthappa

Harish Uthaman plays the role of Meera’s brother Muthappa in the movie. Harish is popular for playing the role of villain in movies like Gouravam, Pandiya Naadu, and Meagamann. He even played important role in movies like Power and Srimanthudu.

Murali Sharma as Chandramukhi’s father

Murali Sharma has featured in several popular movies like Maqbool, Main Hoon Na, and Chocolate. He even played crucial roles in films like Dhamaal, Dhol, and Golmaal Returns. Murali Sharma was in the movie Shyam Singha Roy released in 2021.

Promo Image: Still from Daringbaaz 3

