'Daringbaaz' Cast: Find Out About The Actors And Their Characters In 2013 Movie

Daringbaaz is a Hindi dubbed version of Trivikram Srinivas written and directed Telugu movie Atharintiki Daaredi which released on September 27, 2013. The movie was bankrolled by B. V. S. N. Prasad under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and focused on the life of a businessman named Gautham Nanda, who pretends to be a driver. Scroll along to find out who plays Gautham on-screen and the other cast members of the movie.

A look at Daringbaaz cast

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Gautham Nanda aka Siddhu in the movie, who is a businessman disguised as a driver with a purpose to mend his aunt Sunanda’s relationship with her father. The actor is also a director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, philanthropist as well as a politician, and has been a part of the industry since he made his debut in 1996, with the movie Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. The actor starred in Tholi Prerna, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu in 1998.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni played the role of Sashi in the movie, who is one of Gautham’s cousin sisters. The actor has been a part of the film industry for 11 years, after she made her debut in the movie Ye Maaya Chesave, opposite her now-husband Naga Chaitanya. She has delivered some award-winning performances and has bagged two Nandi Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, and three CineMAA Awards among other wins.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash plays the role of Prameela in the movie, who is also a daughter of Sunanda and Gautham’s sister. The actor has been a part of several Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films after she made her debut with the 2010 movie Porki. The actor has been a part of several critically acclaimed films including Baava, Massu Engira Masilamani, Bheema Theeradalli and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal.

Nadhiya

Zareena Moidu plays the pivotal role of Sunanda in the movie, who is Gautham’s aunt and estranged from her family after she married against their will. The actor is popularly known by her name Nadhiya, and made her debut in 1984 with the movie Malayalam film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu. She received the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie Daringbaaz.

Image: Still from the Daringbaaz trailer

