'Dasara': Nani Shares Intense Beard Look From The Film; Says 'Let The Show Begin'

Nani is one of the most sought-after actors down south. Over the years he has managed to impress his fans with his craft. The actor was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy which hit the silver screens on December 24 and opened to some positive responses from the audience.

The renowned actor will be next seen in Dasara, alongside actor Keerthy Suresh. Reportedly, the film will hit the big screens by this year's end. Recently, Nani took to his social media space and shared a still from his latest bearded look which fans are assuming is from his forthcoming actioner film Dasara.

Nani shared a pic of his latest beard look

On Wednesday, Nani took to his Instagram handle and dropped an intense look picture. In the photo, Nani can be seen posing in a black shirt against a red backdrop with long hair and a rugged beard. Sharing the photo, the Jersey actor captioned the post as "Let the show begin 👊🏼 #AnteManamReady"

Here take a look at the post -

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section and showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "Waiting so eagerly nani gaaaru.... 💜" another wrote "Dasara look 🔥🔥" the other user wrote "Just I Watch Again Shyam Singha Roy❤️🙌 You Are The One Actor In Any Type Of Wood Who Make Movie With Masterpiece Script🙌👏😍" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

More about Dasara

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Dasara is touted to be an action-packed film set in the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others will be seen in pivotal roles. The project is produced under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Earlier Nani shared the short teaser of the film. In the teaser, the actor was seen in a raw and disheveled avatar. He was seen in a ferocious look with a rugged beard and messy hair donning a red striped shirt with a lungi. His forehead was smeared in blood indicating that the film will offer some good power-packed action sequences.

Here take a look at the teaser-

