After impressing the audience with a periodic drama Shyam Singha Roy, actor Nani is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming actioner titled Dasara. For the film, the actor has teamed up with debutant director Srikanth Odela and his Nenu Local co-star Keerthy Suresh. Nani keeps sharing updates about the film on his social media.

Earlier, after piquing fans' curiosity with the intriguing poster of Dasara, recently Nani took to his social media handle to unveil the first look poster of his character from the film.

Nani unveils his look from Dasara

On Sunday, Nani took to his Instagram handle and surprised his fans with his character poster of Dasara. In the poster, the actor was seen in a raw and dishevelled avatar. He was seen in a ferocious look with a rugged beard and messy hair. Nani was donned in a red striped shirt with a lungi. His forehead was smeared in blood indicating that the film will offer some good action sequences. Sharing the look Nani wrote, " Rage is Real."

Here, take a look at the new Dasara poster-

Take a look at the first look video here-

More about the film Dasara

A few days back, makers dropped a motion picture video of the film. The monochrome video opens up with a powerful background score with a train passing amidst a blurry backdrop. It then pans to Nani's character, introducing him as 'Natural Star NANI,' Nani also utters a powerful dialogue: "Ee Dasara Nirudu Lekkundadi... Baanchat... Jammi Vetti Chepthaannaa Baddal Baashingaalaithay... Etlaithe Gatlaithadi... Sooskundaam...". With this, Nani is all set to impress the audience with some power-packed action in the film.

Here, take a look at the promo clip-

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Dasara is touted to be an action-packed film set in the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others will be seen in pivotal roles. The project is produced under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Image: Instagram@nameisnani