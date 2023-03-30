Dasara Star Nani On What Makes Films Like KGF, Puspha, Baahubali Pan-India

Telugu star Nani, whose Dasara has released in cinema halls on March 30, opened up about pan-India movies. The Jersey actor talked about Dasara and said that releasing a movie in different languages does not mean it is pan-Indian film. He said that his film is being released in multiple languages across India so that viewers can connect to it easily. He further added that he has not yet jumped on the pan-India wagon as Dasara is still a Telugu movie.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nani said, "Dasara is a Telugu film that we felt will appeal to audiences across languages. Hence, we decided to release it in multiple languages." The Makkhi actor further said that the film is unique in its own way. He also gave examples of other South-Indian films and said when Prabhas starrer Baahubali was released, it was not a pan-India film.

The viewers loved the first part of Baahubali and it made the second part a pan-India film, Nani said. He further talked about Pushpa and KGF and said that the viewers were responsible for making a film pan-Indian. Nani said, "Audiences make a film pan-Indian with their acceptance."

Nani opens up on Dasara

Nani described Dasara as a "pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film." The movie is set in the Singareni coal mines in Telangana and will feature Nani as Dharani and Keerthy Suresh as Vennela. Talking about his character in the movie, Nani said that he has never played such a role before. Also, when he started shooting for the film, he took some time to grasp the character better as it is based in rural India.

He even mentioned how debutant director Srikanth was not satisfied with his performance on the set at first. He further added, "It was one take after another and Srikanth was just not satisfied. It was after I took a small break and sat down with him, I sensed what he was looking for."

Dasara is running in cinema halls now.