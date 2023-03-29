Dasara Star Nani Shares His Take On Pan-Indian Films: KGF, Pushpa, Baahubali Were Not...

Nani has been on a round of whirlwind promotions for his upcoming film, Dasara. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about why he thinks the film will succeed. Nani also gives insight in to his stance on pan-Indian films.

Nani on why Dasara is unique

Nani candidly admitted to finding his character in the film, called Dharani, his most challenging role yet. Talking about the film, he says that Dasara's world and atmosphere will be something new for audiences across India. He enunciates that the setting of the film will be familiar to neither Hindi nor Telugu audiences.

Nani on the director's vision for Dasara

Nani attributes his performance in the film to debutant director Odhela Srikanth's vision. He recalls how the director essentially also transformed in to Nani's character Dharani in order to bring his vision to life. Nani further comments on Srikanth's clarity of thought and assuredness of what he wanted. The actor shares how he was required to give multiple shots on the first day of the shoot in order to properly grasp what Srikanth expected of him. Only after a chat between the actor-director duo, could Nani begin to understand Srikanth's elaborate vision for the film, and the character of Dharani in particular.

Dasara star on pan-Indian films

Nani also shared what he thought about the on-going pan-Indian film narrative. He pointed out simply making a film available in 5 languages does not make it 'pan-Indian'. A film can only fit the bill if it is unanimously accepted by audiences across the country. He also pointed out that films like Baahubali, KGF and Pushpa were not pan-Indian since their inception. It is the audiences love, as per Nani, which has given these films that title.

All about Dasara

Dasara, directed by Odhela Srikanth, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is all set for a theatrical release on 30 March. It is based in the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telengana. Nani promises a high-octane, power packed film, which will be a unique experience for audiences.