Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia's Bholaa Shankar To Release On This Date

Chiranjeevi is ready for a box office outing yet again, this time, with a film which promises to be an action entertainer. The team for Bholaa Shankar has announced that the film will now release in theatres worldwide on 11 August. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamanaah in key roles.

Bholaa Shankar to release around Chiranjeevi's birthday

This time around, Chiranjeevi has collaborated with director Meher Ramesh to bring Bholaa Shankar to the audience. Ramabrahmam Sunkara dons the producers hat for this film,which will release slightly ahead of Chiranjeevi's birthday on 22 August. The news came from the team as part of Ugadi celebrations, which is acknowledged as the Hindu New Year in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The leading ladies

The poster released by team Bholaa Shankar as part of the announcement shows Keerthy Suresh and Tamannah sitting in sarees on an ornate sofa, Chiranjeevi stands behind the sofa with all three smiling bright at the camera. Reports say that Keerthy will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi's sister while Tamannah will step in to play the lead alongside him. Sushanth is also a part of the cast and will reportedly be playing the role of a lover boy which will be important to the story.

Other names associated with the film

The team believes Bholaa Shankar will be a holistic watch with action, romance, drama and entertainment in appropriate proportions. The film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

Bholaa Shankar's technical prowess

The screenplay is also being handled by Meher Ramesh in addition to direction, under the banner of AK Entertainments. Mahati Swara Sagar has given the music with Dudley stepping in as DOP. Marthand K Venkatesh has done the editing, with production design by AS Prakash. Dialogues for the film have been penned by Thirupathi Mamidala, choreogrpahy is by Sekhar Master while line production has been done by Meher movies. Ram-Laxman, Dileep Subbaryan and Kaeche Kampakdee have choreographed the fight sequences, while lyrics for the songs have been written by Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam, Srimani and Sirasri.