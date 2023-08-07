DD Returns Box Office Collection Day 10: Santhanam Film Continues Its Impressive Run

DD Returns, which stars Tamil actor Santhanam, is turning out to be a box-office phenomenon. The third film in the horror comedy series (originally titled Dhilluku Dhuddu 3) has been making a killing at the Tamil Nadu commercial window. In its second weekend, the film has recorded a mere drop of 23% from its opening weekend collection.

3 things you need to know:

DD Returns has been directed by debutant S. Prem Anand.

Alongside Santhanam and Surbhi, the supporting cast features Redin Kingsley, Maran and Pradeep Rawat.

It is a sequel to Dhilluku Dhuddu 2.

How much has DD Returns made?

DD Returns has been a steady grosser at the box office. While the horror-comedy opened with Rs 2.3 crore, it saw a strong increase on Saturday (Day 2) and Sunday (Day 3). On Saturday, the film hauled Rs 3.5 crore, while on Sunday, it collected Rs 4.3 crore. As its week 1 collection clocked in at Rs 17 crore, the film once again picked up the pace at the box office.

On Friday (Day 8), the film minted Rs 1.7 crore, while on Saturday (Day 9), it ascended to a haul of Rs 3.00 crore at the box office. As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.10 crore on Sunday. The total India collection for DD Returns currently stands at Rs 24.80 crore (nett). As per a report from Pinkvilla, the film has grossed Rs 29 crore at the Indian box office, with Rs 28 crore (gross) being minted in Tamil Nadu alone.

DD Returns marks a high start for Tamil Nadu box office

The Tamil box office is enjoying a blissful phase now, with amply successful films running the box office. The Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Maamaanan turned out to be a hit, while the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran has also made big strides at the box office. Moreover, the Rajinikanth film Jailer is expected to be a super hit at the box office as well.